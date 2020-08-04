Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from $33.00 to $35.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.70.

Shares of MLFNF stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day moving average is $18.83.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

