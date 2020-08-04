Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ MGTA opened at $7.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $281.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.58. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $16.19.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce Booth acquired 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGTA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 736.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 163.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 33.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.