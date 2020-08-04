Macquarie Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.90 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Macquarie Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Macquarie Group in a report released on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now anticipates that the company will earn $4.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Macquarie Group’s FY2022 earnings at $5.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.44 EPS.

Shares of Macquarie Group stock opened at $88.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.48 and its 200-day moving average is $78.87. Macquarie Group has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $101.75.

Macquarie Group Ltd. is non-operating holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, financial, advisory, investment, and funds management services. The firm acts on behalf of institutional, corporate, and retail clients, and counterparties around the world. It operates through the following business segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Corporate and Asset Finance (CAF), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Macquarie Capital, and Commodities and Global Markets (CGM).

