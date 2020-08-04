LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BofA Securities

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was upgraded by stock analysts at BofA Securities from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a $68.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BofA Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 9.45% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.17.
LYB opened at $62.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.37 and its 200 day moving average is $65.36. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.53.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 123.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,419,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,211,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,474,442 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 462.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,627,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $196,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,251 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $51,322,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 24.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,603,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,223,000 after purchasing an additional 519,645 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 21.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,731,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,936,000 after acquiring an additional 303,668 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.
