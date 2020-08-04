LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BofA Securities

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was upgraded by stock analysts at BofA Securities from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a $68.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BofA Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 9.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.17.

LYB opened at $62.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.37 and its 200 day moving average is $65.36. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 123.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,419,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,211,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,474,442 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 462.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,627,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $196,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,251 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $51,322,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 24.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,603,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,223,000 after purchasing an additional 519,645 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 21.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,731,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,936,000 after acquiring an additional 303,668 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

