LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is an international group of companies that is principally engaged in the production and sale of prestigious luxury goods under world-famous brand names. The five different sectors in which the Company operates are: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry and Selective retailing. The company has expanded its international retail network all over the world. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. AlphaValue cut LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.00.

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton stock opened at $87.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.17. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $97.55. The stock has a market cap of $217.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.77.

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury products company. The company operates through Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing; and Other Activities business groups. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, Château Cheval Blanc, Château d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom Pérignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, Moët & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

