Luther Burbank Corp (LBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 6th

Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th.

Luther Burbank has a dividend payout ratio of 34.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Luther Burbank to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

NASDAQ:LBC opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87. Luther Burbank has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.93.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $33.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Luther Burbank will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Erickson acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.48 per share, with a total value of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,270.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub lowered Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

