Loblaw Companies (L) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Loblaw Companies (TSE: L) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/29/2020 – Loblaw Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$90.00 to C$105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/24/2020 – Loblaw Companies had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$80.00 to C$82.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/24/2020 – Loblaw Companies had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$78.00 to C$79.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/24/2020 – Loblaw Companies had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$83.00 to C$85.00.

7/20/2020 – Loblaw Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$87.00 to C$90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

L stock opened at C$69.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.31. Loblaw Companies Ltd has a one year low of C$59.01 and a one year high of C$77.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$67.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$68.86.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Garry Senecal sold 3,258 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.24, for a total value of C$225,577.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$183,896.39.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores, as well as supports the PC Optimum reward program.

