Loblaw Companies (L) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Loblaw Companies (TSE: L) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 7/29/2020 – Loblaw Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$90.00 to C$105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/24/2020 – Loblaw Companies had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$80.00 to C$82.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 7/24/2020 – Loblaw Companies had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$78.00 to C$79.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/24/2020 – Loblaw Companies had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$83.00 to C$85.00.
- 7/20/2020 – Loblaw Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$87.00 to C$90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
L stock opened at C$69.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.31. Loblaw Companies Ltd has a one year low of C$59.01 and a one year high of C$77.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$67.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$68.86.
In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Garry Senecal sold 3,258 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.24, for a total value of C$225,577.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$183,896.39.
