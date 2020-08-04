Livent (LTHM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.77 million. Livent had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect Livent to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:LTHM opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.04. Livent has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $12.29.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LTHM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Livent from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Livent from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Livent from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Livent from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.64.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

