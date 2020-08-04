Liquidity Services (LQDT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Liquidity Services to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.31 million. Liquidity Services had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. On average, analysts expect Liquidity Services to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LQDT stock opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. Liquidity Services has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $8.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.02.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LQDT. ValuEngine upgraded Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

In related news, CEO William P. Angrick III purchased 66,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $323,988.08. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III purchased 182,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,096,603.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 631,653 shares of company stock worth $3,632,464 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

