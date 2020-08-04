Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.B) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $944.30 million for the quarter. Lions Gate Entertainment had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%.

Get Lions Gate Entertainment alerts:

NYSE:LGF.B opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.45. Lions Gate Entertainment has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $12.55. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.62.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.