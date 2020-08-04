Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $944.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.24 million. Lions Gate Entertainment had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%. On average, analysts expect Lions Gate Entertainment to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:LGF.A opened at $7.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $13.42.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lions Gate Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Cfra cut Lions Gate Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Lions Gate Entertainment from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lions Gate Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Lions Gate Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.11.

About Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

