Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Linde by 0.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,610,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,354,610,000 after purchasing an additional 40,175 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Linde by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,112,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,755,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,367 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Linde by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,260,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,602,113,000 after buying an additional 750,451 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Linde by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,172,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,586,846,000 after buying an additional 195,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Linde by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,719,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,509,457,000 after buying an additional 949,256 shares in the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LIN. HSBC downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Linde from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.95.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $244.31 on Tuesday. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $146.71 and a twelve month high of $248.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.73 billion, a PE ratio of 57.62, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.77.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Linde’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

