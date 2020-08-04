Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Barclays

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $134.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Benchmark upped their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

LGND opened at $119.08 on Tuesday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $57.24 and a one year high of $127.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 40.29 and a current ratio of 40.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.05 and its 200-day moving average is $99.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.62.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.24. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 55.63%. The company had revenue of $41.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 11,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total value of $1,321,804.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,847,603.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.