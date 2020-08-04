LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LG Display Co., Ltd., formerly known as LG Philips LCD Co., Ltd., primarily manufactures and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) panels. The Company supplies its products to original equipment manufacturers and multinational corporations. LG Display offers TFT-LCD panels in a range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, and desktop monitors, as well as for handheld application products, such as mobile phones; and medium and large size panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, e-paper, digital photo displays, and medical diagnostic equipment. LG Display Co., Ltd. is based in Seoul, the Republic of Korea. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of LG Display from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of LG Display from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.00.

LPL opened at $5.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.02. LG Display has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $7.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.17.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The electronics maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 23.58% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that LG Display will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of LG Display during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in LG Display during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in LG Display during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in LG Display in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, China, Europe, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

