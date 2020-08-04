Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Lexington Realty Trust has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 0.74-0.77 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $0.74-0.77 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 82.95%. The firm had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lexington Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $11.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average of $10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

