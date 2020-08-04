Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.25-5.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.2-12.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.69 billion.

LDOS opened at $98.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Leidos has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.17.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Leidos will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 26.31%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LDOS. ValuEngine raised shares of Leidos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Leidos from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Leidos from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.31.

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $283,545.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,420 shares in the company, valued at $2,573,266.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $61,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,121.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

