Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $120.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $103.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.18.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $122.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $126.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.18.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $823.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.58 million. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 26.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Landstar System news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 6,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $751,742.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,234.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,054,760.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,678 shares of company stock worth $2,307,542. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Landstar System by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 201,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,638,000 after acquiring an additional 66,539 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Landstar System by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 129,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,552,000 after acquiring an additional 11,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

