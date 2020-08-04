Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,836 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.33% of Landec worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNDC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 559.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 48.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Landec by 26.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new position in Landec during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Landec during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Landec news, Director Nelson Obus bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,482. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Landec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Landec in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Landec from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

Shares of LNDC stock opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.12. Landec Co. has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

