Lamb Weston Holdings Inc Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Lamb Weston in a report issued on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LW. TheStreet lowered Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.40.

NYSE:LW opened at $60.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.76. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $96.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $846.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.33 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 183.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LW. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 209.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.70 per share, with a total value of $149,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.80%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

