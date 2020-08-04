KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on KVHI. TheStreet downgraded shares of KVH Industries from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KVH Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.45.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KVHI opened at $8.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. KVH Industries has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $11.64. The company has a market cap of $148.15 million, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 0.68.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.34. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 11.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $36.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that KVH Industries will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Elizabeth Jackson sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $34,852.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 26,819 shares in the company, valued at $253,171.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 6,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $57,293.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,687,536.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,676 shares of company stock worth $230,214. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in KVH Industries by 1,059.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 145,512 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in KVH Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,238,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KVH Industries by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,297 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 15,858 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in KVH Industries in the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in KVH Industries by 32.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.