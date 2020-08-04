Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,876,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,895,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,248 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Truist Financial by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,154,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,947,677,000 after purchasing an additional 34,627,221 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Truist Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,568,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,096,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,236 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 32.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,923,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $614,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at about $701,816,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial stock opened at $37.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day moving average is $40.08. The company has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

In related news, Director Nido R. Qubein bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.98 per share, for a total transaction of $379,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 65,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,043.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $152,736.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,798.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,639,169 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.55.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

