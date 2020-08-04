Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 36.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 0.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 65,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 5,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

PHG opened at $52.72 on Tuesday. Koninklijke Philips NV has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.86.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.9612 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is presently 41.15%.

PHG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

