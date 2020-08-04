KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.42-3.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.405-1.555 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion.KLA also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.42-3.06 EPS.

KLA stock opened at $207.65 on Tuesday. KLA has a 52-week low of $110.19 and a 52-week high of $209.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.91 and a 200-day moving average of $170.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. KLA had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that KLA will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KLA from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of KLA from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of KLA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of KLA from $182.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $196.41.

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $26,460.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.50, for a total transaction of $444,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 823 shares in the company, valued at $144,436.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,932 shares of company stock worth $6,766,193 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

