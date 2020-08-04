KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Increased to $205.00 by Analysts at Cowen

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target increased by research analysts at Cowen from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KLAC. BidaskClub raised KLA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KLA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays upped their target price on KLA from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on KLA from $214.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.41.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $207.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.72. KLA has a 1-year low of $110.19 and a 1-year high of $209.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. KLA had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that KLA will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $26,460.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $136,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total value of $6,295,718.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,739 shares in the company, valued at $18,032,486.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,932 shares of company stock worth $6,766,193 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 246.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 441.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

