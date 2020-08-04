KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Given New $235.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $182.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.17% from the stock’s current price.

KLAC has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen increased their price target on KLA from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on KLA from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on KLA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on KLA from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.53.

KLAC stock opened at $207.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.61. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $110.19 and a fifty-two week high of $209.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that KLA will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 2,530 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.50, for a total transaction of $444,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,436.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 37,266 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total value of $6,295,718.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,032,486.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,932 shares of company stock valued at $6,766,193. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in KLA by 246.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in KLA by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in KLA by 441.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in KLA by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

