Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Price Target Raised to C$84.00

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$76.00 to C$84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

KL has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$75.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$62.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$71.13.

Shares of TSE KL opened at C$73.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52-week low of C$25.67 and a 52-week high of C$73.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$59.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$52.90.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C($0.22). The business had revenue of C$744.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$737.99 million. Analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is presently 9.11%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

