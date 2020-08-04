Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Price Target Raised to C$81.00

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$75.00 to C$81.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Eight Capital raised their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$62.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirkland Lake Gold has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$71.13.

TSE:KL opened at C$73.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$59.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$52.90. Kirkland Lake Gold has a twelve month low of C$25.67 and a twelve month high of C$73.31.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C($0.22). The firm had revenue of C$744.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$737.99 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is presently 9.11%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

