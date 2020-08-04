Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Issues Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) updated its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.23-0.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.22.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KINS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kingstone Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kingstone Companies from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of KINS opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average is $5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.70 million, a P/E ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Kingstone Companies has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $9.33.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $26.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

