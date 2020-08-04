Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Holdings Decreased by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 161.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 240.0% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Perry M. Waughtal sold 59,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $832,514.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 299,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,123.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $4,242,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 244,839,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,025,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.01. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.72.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

