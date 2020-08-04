Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 166,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after acquiring an additional 36,174 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,739,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,322,000 after purchasing an additional 94,139 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 963.3% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 6.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 98,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,638,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 55.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $151.60 on Tuesday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $152.73. The stock has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.49.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.10.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $1,733,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,057 shares of company stock valued at $3,695,606. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

