Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Coverage Initiated at Edward Jones

Stock analysts at Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $100.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.07. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $77.93 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.15). Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 79,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total value of $8,353,319.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 3,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total transaction of $366,251.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,241 shares of company stock worth $8,968,247 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 60,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 727,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,904,000 after acquiring an additional 135,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $3,155,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 92.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 152,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,372,000 after acquiring an additional 73,467 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 19.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,964,000 after acquiring an additional 25,146 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

