Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Keyera from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of Keyera stock opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. Keyera has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.24.

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

