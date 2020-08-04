KeyCorp Raises RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $350.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $315.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on RingCentral from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $258.00) on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on RingCentral from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.15.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $305.36 on Tuesday. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $120.03 and a 1 year high of $306.46. The firm has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.64.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $277.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.98 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that RingCentral will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 4,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.13, for a total transaction of $983,461.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,052,369.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.64, for a total transaction of $134,227.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $5,672,217.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,015 shares of company stock worth $26,425,565 in the last ninety days. 8.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in RingCentral by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,933,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $621,568,000 after purchasing an additional 62,988 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 277.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,618,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,806 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in RingCentral by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,518,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $321,751,000 after purchasing an additional 207,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,664,000 after purchasing an additional 67,368 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 588,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,649,000 after acquiring an additional 97,790 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

