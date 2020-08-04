Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kennametal had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $379.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Kennametal’s revenue was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of KMT opened at $28.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.55. Kennametal has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.31.

Get Kennametal alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

In related news, VP Michelle R. Keating sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $218,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $279,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,343.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock worth $730,280 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KMT shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Kennametal from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kennametal in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kennametal from $18.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kennametal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.