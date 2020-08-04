Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $87.64 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $152.00. The company has a quick ratio of 145.80, a current ratio of 145.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. Research analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 7,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $625,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 555,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $45,012,165.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,745,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,519,518.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 977,996 shares of company stock valued at $87,382,948 in the last ninety days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 547.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $34,171,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,106,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 139.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

