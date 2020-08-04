K12 (LRN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

K12 (NYSE:LRN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LRN stock opened at $46.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.65, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average of $24.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. K12 has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $51.38.

In other news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $67,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Jeaho Rhyu sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $393,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 268,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,049,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,283 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,705 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti lowered K12 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of K12 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of K12 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of K12 from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. K12 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

