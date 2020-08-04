JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137,176 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 3.2% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $45,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE JPM opened at $96.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.89. The company has a market capitalization of $294.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. TheStreet cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.89.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.