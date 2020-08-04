Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their buy rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $168.00 target price on the stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America restated a buy rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.38.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $147.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.15. The stock has a market cap of $383.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

