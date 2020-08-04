Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 32.7% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 42,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 113,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,890,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Independent Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.38.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $147.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

