Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Lowered by Cowen Prime Services LLC

Cowen Prime Services LLC lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,302 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.4% of Cowen Prime Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,195,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,435,000 after purchasing an additional 13,703,905 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,556,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,895,000 after buying an additional 2,968,879 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,526,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,753,000 after buying an additional 2,118,870 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,726,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,411,000 after buying an additional 2,004,688 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,147,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,900 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Independent Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.38.

JNJ opened at $147.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $383.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.29 and a 200-day moving average of $144.15. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

