JNB Advisors LLC Acquires 35,903 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

JNB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,903 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.6% of JNB Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 192,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,104,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $96.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $294.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

