JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:JRONY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is engaged in the distribution and production of food items and fast moving consumer goods through its retail and wholesale operations in Portugal and Poland. The Company carries its operations through its distribution, manufacturing and service segments. It operates mini-hyper and hypermarkets, supermarkets and cash and carry outlets, food service platforms and also manufactures margarines, soups, savory products, ice tea and cooking oils. The Company also represents and caterers products ranging from cosmetics to chocolates, ice-creams and confectionaries. It is also engaged in the development of a chain of coffee kiosks and restaurants. Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on JRONY. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Main First Bank cut JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR in a research note on Monday, May 18th. HSBC downgraded JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR stock opened at $33.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.26. JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $36.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day moving average is $34.15.

JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:JRONY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter. JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 1.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 2,900 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 30 pharmacies and 200 drugstores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 532 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

