Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Given a €21.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) has been assigned a €21.00 ($23.60) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on JEN. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($32.58) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($31.46) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. HSBC set a €17.00 ($19.10) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Independent Research set a €23.50 ($26.40) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($25.84) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €23.79 ($26.73).

Get Jenoptik alerts:

Shares of JEN opened at €21.76 ($24.45) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Jenoptik has a one year low of €12.99 ($14.60) and a one year high of €29.36 ($32.99). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €22.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is €21.10.

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.