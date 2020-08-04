Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Obic Co Ltd’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)

Obic Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Obic in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.21.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Obic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Obic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th.

Obic stock opened at $182.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.77. Obic has a 1 year low of $125.50 and a 1 year high of $182.50.

