Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report issued on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s FY2022 earnings at $11.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.50 EPS.

DECK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $205.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.13.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $206.62 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $78.70 and a 12 month high of $220.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.83. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The business had revenue of $283.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.52 million.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total value of $97,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,745,230.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Garcia sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $219,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,077,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,700 shares of company stock valued at $4,766,505 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,940,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 7,575.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 122,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,736,000 after acquiring an additional 121,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,379,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

