Jefferies Financial Group Increases Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target to $99.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $80.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.21% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CHGG. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Chegg from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chegg from $56.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Chegg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chegg presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.46.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $85.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Chegg has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $87.97. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -781.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.19.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Chegg had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 1,321 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $82,298.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,850,711.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 2,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total value of $138,857.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,775 shares of company stock worth $16,494,875 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Chegg by 204.2% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 266,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,902,000 after acquiring an additional 178,677 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chegg in the second quarter worth about $447,000. Leap Investments LP bought a new position in Chegg during the second quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg during the second quarter valued at approximately $849,000.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

