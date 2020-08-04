Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

BAH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

NYSE:BAH opened at $83.51 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $83.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,650,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 186.6% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $156,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

