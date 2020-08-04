JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on JCDXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. JCDecaux currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

JCDecaux stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. JCDecaux has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $30.89.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

