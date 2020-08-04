Jason Leblanc Sells 50,000 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Stock

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) Senior Officer Jason Leblanc sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.08, for a total transaction of C$454,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,054,060.88.

Yamana Gold stock opened at C$8.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion and a PE ratio of 30.10. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$3.11 and a 12 month high of C$9.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.17.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Eight Capital increased their price target on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

