James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JAMES HARDI-ADR pioneered the development of fibre cement technology in the 1980’s. They have many product applications including: External siding, trim and fascia, ceiling lining and flooring, partitioning, decorative columns, fencing and drainage pipes. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised James Hardie Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. James Hardie Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

NYSE:JHX opened at $21.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.18. James Hardie Industries has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $22.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.42 and a 200 day moving average of $17.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 1.27.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $673.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JHX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in James Hardie Industries by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 27,038 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in James Hardie Industries by 348.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards.

